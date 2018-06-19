Lea Michele Opens Up About Her Exciting Year On and Off Stage: "I'm Just Really Grateful"

2018 is turning out to be a very special year for Lea Michele.

Close to two months after receiving a romantic proposal from Zandy Reich, the singer has vacations on her mind.

And while partnering with Marriott Moments, Lea has found herself researching destinations around the world for special occasions like a bachelorette party and honeymoon. To say she's excited about what's to come may be an understatement.

"It's actually so much fun," Lea shared with E! News exclusively. "I think for something like those two things, I'm probably going to lean towards some white sand and blue oceans. You know, relaxing and fun and of course I love exploring and I love traveling."

She added, "But especially for a bachelorette [party], I just need me and my girls on a beach somewhere with margaritas."