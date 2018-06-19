Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Double Date With Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jun. 19, 2018 7:02 PM

It was a night of laughs for reality star sisters Kendall Jennerand Khloe Kardashian and their dates. 

The siblings were spotted out on the town Monday night and, according to a source, it was a date night for Kardashian and her beau, Tristan Thompson, as well as Jenner and NBA pro Ben Simmons

While out together in Los Angeles, the group attended Dave Chappelle's family and friends-only private show at the Peppermint Club, where they were seated together. According to the insider, the new parents to baby girl True Thompsonwere "very affectionate," kissing and laughing during the show and making it very apparent that they are a couple. Per the source, Thompson seemed protective over Khloe and was by her side throughout the night. 

Meanwhile, "close friends" Kendall and the 21-year-old Australian-born athlete were cuddling next to each other and laughing together while Dave performed, the source described. A source close to Jenner previously told E! News that the two have been "hanging out" and "Kendall thinks Ben is really fun to be around, but they have been keeping things casual."

Another familiar face was also in the crowd—Anwar Hadid, Gigi Hadid's younger brother and the fellow model Kendall was photographed locking lips with earlier this month. The Hadid sibling was also inside the show with someone else, but our insider said they did not have an awkward run-in. Instead, they casually said "Hi" to each other and were friendly.

Once the comedy show was over, the group headed to Poppy nightclub where Chappelle hosted a private after-party. Per the source, Khloe and Tristan danced, looked affectionate and hung out with the rest of the group and the NBA pro was very attentive to the reality star. As the insider described, they were all partying and having a great time. 

Just two days ago, Khloe's famous younger sister Kylie Jenner and her niece Stormi Websterwelcomed her back to Los Angeles with "Welcome Home" balloons after being in Cleveland through Thompson's cheating scandal and the birth of their daughter. 

"The whole family is thrilled that Khloe is home and that they will get to be close by and an every day part of True's life," an insider previously told E! News. "They made it a big celebration and welcome home for her."

As the source added, Khloe "can't wait for True to get to know her cousins and bring her to all of the big family gatherings and parties."

