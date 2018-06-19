Inside Kate Hudson's Family Vacation: See the Group's Greatest Moments in Greece

Talk about vacation goals!

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's family is kicking off summer with a memorable trip to Greece. And lucky for us, they are documenting special moments on social media.

The couple, who have been together for 35 years, have brought along Wyatt Russell, Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson and more close friends and family for the Father's Day getaway.

While on vacation in Greece, the group has enjoyed boating and swimming activities as well as some quality R&R.

"Spending some good OTG time in Greece with @theoliverhudson and fam!" Goldie shared on Instagram while posing steps away from the ocean blue water.

