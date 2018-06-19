Inside Kate Hudson's Family Vacation: See the Group's Greatest Moments in Greece

by Jennifer Cullen | Tue., Jun. 19, 2018 5:29 PM
Talk about vacation goals!
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's family is kicking off summer with a memorable trip to Greece. And lucky for us, they are documenting special moments on social media.
The couple, who have been together for 35 years, have brought along Wyatt Russell, Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson and more close friends and family for the Father's Day getaway.
While on vacation in Greece, the group has enjoyed boating and swimming activities as well as some quality R&R.
"Spending some good OTG time in Greece with @theoliverhudson and fam!" Goldie shared on Instagram while posing steps away from the ocean blue water.
Check out the gallery below to see some of the family's best vacation moments thus far.
Kurt Russell twins with his step-grandson Ryder Robinson in this adorable shot posted to Kate Hudson's Instagram.
Goldie Hawn and son Oliver Hudson wore their best beach attire on their trip with the Snatched actress writing, "Spending some good OTG time in Greece with @theoliverhudson and fam!"
The couple of 35 years celebrated Father's Day with a wine tasting. "Here's to the best daddy and GRAND daddy!! Xxx ❤️❤️," Goldie shared online. "Happy Father's Day to all."
Article continues below
72 has never looked so good! Goldie stunned in a black bathing suit in a picture posted by her daughter Kate who simply wrote, "Goddess."
On her Instagram Story, Meredith Hagner shared her family matching in pink swimsuits. "Wyatt's Worst Nightmare Greece Edition," she wrote online while posing with boyfriend Wyatt Russell.
"For me...no one tops these dads," Kate wrote on this Father's Day Post honoring her brother Oliver and step-father Kurt.
Article continues below
Friends who are pregnant together stay together! Kate and her stylist Jamie Mizrahi showed off their baby bumps in flowing floral dresses.
"THIS IS VACATION US. NICE TO MEET YA. SORTOF LIKE REGULAR US BUT MORE CHILL," Meredith captioned her cute picture with Wyatt.
Watch Daily Pop Tues-Sat at 11AM, on E! UK
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?