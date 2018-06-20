Inside Nicole Kidman's Long, Winding Road to True Happiness

At this rate, we're anxious to see what 51 brings. Because it's hard to argue that Kidman didn't simply dominate 2017. She followed up a slew of nominations for her turn in Lion and an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival that saw her promoting four projects with a virtual victory lap of awards' season, adding two Emmys, two Golden Globes and a SAG award to her collection thanks to her role as Big Little Lies' abuse survivor Celeste Wright and the series' co-producer. Treading on those achievements, she successfully campaigned for a second season of the HBO smash. She was also named one of Glamour's Women of the Year, thanks, in part, to her pledge to work with a female director at least once every 18 months and, finally, she inked a first-look content deal with Amazon Studios for her Blossom Films to develop original series.

Perhaps best of all, she has someone to celebrate with. She and decorated country singer Keith Urban are so outwardly smitten that one outlet recently asked why they were always touching. (Short answer: Um, they really like each other.) And the mom of four says having him revel in her victories make them that much sweeter. When she nabbed her Oscar in 2003 for The Hours, still reeling from her shocking split from Tom Cruise, "I was not in a great place in my life. I didn't have a partner to share it with," she confessed on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert last November. "I was flailing, emotionally and personally. So, to win an Emmy and be in love and have my family...it's amazing."