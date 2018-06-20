2018 ESPYS: Compete List of Nominations

The nominees for the 2018 ESPY Awards have been announced!

In less than a month, your favorite athletes from every corner of the sports world will ditch their uniforms and walk the red carpet in fly suits and designer gowns. As previously announced, Danica Patrick makes history as the first-ever female host of the annual event.

But before the curtain rises inside L.A.'s Microsoft Theater, sports nuts have the opportunity to cast their vote across more than 30 categories. Polls are officially open on ESPYS.com, so what are you waiting for?

Check out the complete list of 2018 ESPYS nominations below: