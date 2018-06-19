Quantico's Russell Tovey Confirms Split From Fiancé Steve Brockman on Instagram

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jun. 19, 2018 4:55 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Russell Tovey, Steve Brockman

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Wedding bells may no longer be ringing for Russell Tovey.

Close to four months after the Quantico star first confirmed his engagement to rugby player Steve Brockman, it appears the pair has broken up.

After sharing an Instagram post from a hotel gym, a fan commented with the message: "@Russelltovey are you still with @Steve_The_Brockman?" Russell replied, "No darling."

And when another follower asked Russell if he was dating Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, he quickly shot down any and all rumors by also writing, "No darling."

Steve hasn't appeared to comment on his relationship on or off Instagram.

Photos

2018 Celebrity Breakups

Back in February, Russell opened up about his engagement when speaking to the Daily Mail. As it turns out, the proposal was a bit of a surprise.

"Completely unexpected but very very happy and looking forward to having a proper party to celebrate when back in London," he shared with the outlet.

And while the pair tried to keep their romance on the private side, both parties couldn't help but share a few photos of each other on their respective social media profiles.

"Boys back in town," Steve wrote on Instagram while enjoying the Big Apple.

For now, both parties appear to be staying focused on their respective careers. And yes, they have their four-legged friends by their side just in case times get tough. They don't call dogs a man's best friend for nothing. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Couples , LGBTQ , Top Stories , Apple News , Engagements
Latest News
Millie Bobby Brown, Drake, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Millie Bobby Brown Defends ''Lovely'' Friendship With Drake Over Texting Controversy

Suge Knight

Suge Knight Strikes Plea Deal In 2015 Fatal Hit and Run

ESC: Cardi B, OffSet

Cardi B Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo From Offset Wedding Day

Kelli Giddish

Law & Order: SVU Star Kelli Giddish Pregnant With Baby No. 2

MTV TRL, Quddus, Hilarie Burton, Carson Daly, Vanessa Lachey, La La Anthony, Damien Fahey

Wild Fans, Spiraling Celebrities and Champagne With Madonna: All the TRL Secrets You Need to Know

ESC: Fall Boots, Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid's $80 Boots and More Must-Try Celeb Fall Boot Trends

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kanye West Warns Drake, Nick Cannon and Tyson Beckford to Stop Talking About Kim Kardashian

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.