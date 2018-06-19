Quantico's Russell Tovey Confirms Split From Fiancé Steve Brockman on Instagram

Wedding bells may no longer be ringing for Russell Tovey.

Close to four months after the Quantico star first confirmed his engagement to rugby player Steve Brockman, it appears the pair has broken up.

After sharing an Instagram post from a hotel gym, a fan commented with the message: "@Russelltovey are you still with @Steve_The_Brockman?" Russell replied, "No darling."

And when another follower asked Russell if he was dating Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, he quickly shot down any and all rumors by also writing, "No darling."

Steve hasn't appeared to comment on his relationship on or off Instagram.