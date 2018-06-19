9 Under-the-Radar Streetwear Brands Making Celebs Look Cool

Let's be honest, high school never ends and everyone wants to be the popular kid.

In the proverbial high school that is real life, some people have a look oozes style, a.k.a. swag. We call them It Girls, pop stars and influencers for their expressed fearlessness through fashion. They set trends just by walking down the street. They pose for Instagram on one knee, hand on their chin with look of confidence what makes you want to wear whatever they're wearing—oversized sweats, extremely destroyed denim and cargo pants all of sudden start to look more appealing.

Behind these ultra-cool looks are designers bringing their unorthodox aesthetic to pop culture. They're unapologetically themselves, building a brand off the notion that people want to quite literally buy their style.