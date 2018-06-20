15 Times Chris Pratt's Instagram Was Out of This World

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jun. 20, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chris Pratt, 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV

We're just two days away from the release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom! Chris Pratt returns as Owen Grady in the latest epic adventure alongside Bryce Dallas Howard, who portrays Claire Dearing.

In the weeks leading up to the film's release, Pratt has been taking his fans along for the promotional ride on his Instagram. From movie premieres around the world to his farm life, Pratt loves to give his social media followers many different behind-the-scenes exclusives.

So in celebration of this Friday's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom debut, we're looking back at all of the times Pratt's Instagram was out of this world. Let's take a look at some of his best social media work over the years!

Read

Chris Pratt Reveals What MTV's Generation Award Means to Him

1. When he brought back #WhatsMySnack.

2. When he debuted this super hilarious workout.

3. When he loved A Quiet Place as much as we did.

4. When he got a facial massage.

5. When he showed off his spray tan.

6. When he needed to dry his pits.

7. This.

8. When he gave a shout-out to the women in his life.

9. When he gave us this "exclusive" clip.

10. And this BTS version.

11. Remember when he kept cutting Jennifer Lawrence out of his pics?

12. LOL.

13. When he showed off his piano skills.

14. Super candid.

15. #NeverForget.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters this Friday, June 22.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chris Pratt , Instagram , Jurassic World , Movies , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Law and Order: SVU, Law & Order: SVU

Can Law and Order: SVU's Olivia Benson Find Happiness? Mariska Hargitay on What That Looks Like

Megan Barton-Hanson

Love Island Star Defends Herself After Being Slut-Shamed Online

Soon-Yi Previn, Woody Allen

Woody Allen Tried to Kill Soon-Yi Previn Magazine Profile, Writer Says

Ego Nwodim

Saturday Night Live Adds Ego Nwodim to Season 44 Cast

Jessica Simpson, Pregnancy Style

Jessica Simpson's Pregnancy Style Is Irresistible Coast to Coast

Eminem, Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly Drops Binge: Breaking Down His Lyrics About Eminem

Tom Cruise

Why Chris Pratt Aspires to Be Like Tom Cruise

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.