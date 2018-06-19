Busted! Watch Kim Kardashian Catch North West Using Her Makeup

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jun. 19, 2018 3:48 PM

Everyone really wants a taste of KKW Beauty.

After Kim Kardashian experienced a tough workout with Melissa Alcantara, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star headed to her bathroom where she had a surprise guest.

As documented on Instagram Stories, the mother-of-three caught her oldest daughter North West playing with her KKW X Mario makeup.

"North, what are you doing with my Mario palette? Turn around!" Kim said before North started running away.

"Stop it!" Kim added as the mother-daughter duo started to laugh out loud. "Hey, that's not how you put on eye shadow." We'd try to describe the final look, but we'll let the video explain the hilarious moment.

The Instagram Story comes as Kim prepares to launch her first-ever KKW Beauty and Fragrance pop-up at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles.

Before Wednesday's official opening, Kim sat down with Kris Jenner during a Business of Fashion West panel where they discussed success on and off the small screen. During the conversation with The Business of Fashion founder Imran Amed, Kim talked about the influence her sister Kylie Jenner had on her line.

"I knew from the start that I always, no matter what my look is, whether I'm doing a no makeup look or a really heavy glam look, contour was just constant. So that for sure what just the first product that I wanted to launch with," she explained. "And I learned from my sister Kylie that she launched just lips in her Kylie Cosmetics and that did really well for her. I felt like my makeup artists Mario and I have worked so long creating so many different looks for the past ten years but contour was always constant."

Kim added, "So I learned from my little sister to just maybe start with one product and that seems to have really worked and just building off of that."

As for North's curiosity for makeup, Kim previously told Elle that her daughter has wanted to explore beauty from a very young age.

"Every night we play, after her bath, in bed, and you know my purse is always kind of by my nightstand, so she always says ‘purse!' So she grabs my purse, and that means she wants my makeup bag, so I give her my makeup bag and it's empty. And if I just turn around for one second, she has my lipstick like all over her face," the reality star recalled. "So I have to give her her own little makeup bag. She's obsessed with makeup and watching me get ready and getting ready herself. She just loves the process, she could not be more ultimately girly-girl."

Perhaps we have another businesswoman in the making!

 —Additional reporting by Alli Rosenbloom

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

