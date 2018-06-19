Gina Rodriguez Funds Undocumented Student's Princeton University Tuition

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jun. 19, 2018 3:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Gina Rodriguez, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A young woman won't have to worry about her college tuition, and it's all thanks to Gina Rodriguez.

Instead of using her For Your Consideration studio money on an Emmy campaign, the Jane the Virgin actress decided to fund an undocumented high school student's upcoming Princeton University tuition. Rodriguez partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Los Angeles to find a student to receive the college scholarship, and now the unnamed college-bound woman's four years at Princeton will be fully funded.

"FYC is a bizarre dance," Rodriguez told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview, published Tuesday. "Whatever you do requires an insane amount of money."

Read

Gina Rodriguez Opens Up About Love, Living With Hashimoto's Disease, and More

ESC: Jane The Virgin, Gina Rodriguez

Scott Everett White/The CW

"Our show has always jumped at any opportunity to help me do something for the Latinx community," Rodriguez continued. "So I asked my showrunner, Jennie [Snyder Urman], if we could do something different with the money this year."

And Rodriguez hopes her decision inspires others to make similar gestures.

"It's taboo to talk about the money being spent, but it's the reality," she told THR. "I think sharing this might inspire other people to do something similar. You can desire recognition and, at the same time, decide to not play in the confines of the game as it's set up."

Rodriguez gave her showrunner a shout-out on Instagram Tuesday, writing, "Thank you to my showrunner Jennie Urman for helping me make a young girl's dream come true #educationispower."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gina Rodriguez , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Millie Bobby Brown, Drake, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Millie Bobby Brown Defends ''Lovely'' Friendship With Drake Over Texting Controversy

Suge Knight

Suge Knight Strikes Plea Deal In 2015 Fatal Hit and Run

ESC: Cardi B, OffSet

Cardi B Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo From Offset Wedding Day

Kelli Giddish

Law & Order: SVU Star Kelli Giddish Pregnant With Baby No. 2

MTV TRL, Quddus, Hilarie Burton, Carson Daly, Vanessa Lachey, La La Anthony, Damien Fahey

Wild Fans, Spiraling Celebrities and Champagne With Madonna: All the TRL Secrets You Need to Know

ESC: Fall Boots, Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid's $80 Boots and More Must-Try Celeb Fall Boot Trends

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kanye West Warns Drake, Nick Cannon and Tyson Beckford to Stop Talking About Kim Kardashian

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.