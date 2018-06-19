Riverdale Star Charles Melton Apologizes for ''Offensive'' Fat-Shaming Comments

Is too late for Charles Melton to say sorry?

The Riverdale star—who replaced actor Ross Butler on season 2 of the CW series—experienced first-hand what happens when the internet discovers the contents of your Twitter feed before finding fame. Melton, 27, faced backlash from fans who accused the actor of attacking people's appearances in a series of alleged tweets.

Amidst the controversy, the actor tells E! News in a statement he is ashamed of the remarks.

"I'm truly sorry for making inconsiderate comments several years ago and apologize to anyone I hurt," Charles says. "What I posted and said was immature, offensive and inappropriate. I am ashamed of how I acted and there is no excuse for that behavior."