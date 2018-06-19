Asia Argento Posts Message About Life and Death After Anthony Bourdain Suicide

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jun. 19, 2018 2:21 PM

Asia Argento, Instagram

Just over a week after Anthony Bourdain's tragic passing, his longtime girlfriend Asia Argento is sharing her thoughts on life and death.

On June 8, CNN confirmed the Parts Unknown host's death, stating that his cause of death was suicide.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," a spokesperson for the network said in a statement. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

That same day, actress and activist Argento took to Twitter to mourn the death of her beloved boyfriend.

"Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did," she wrote. "His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine."

Less than a week after Bourdain's death, the acclaimed chef was cremated. A CNN spokesperson confirmed the news to E! News on June 13 and added the family asks that their privacy please be respected.

Following Bourdain's passing, Argento has returned to work on X Factor Italy, sharing videos on social media from the show's taping on Monday.

Later on that same day, Argento also took to Instagram Story after learning of 20-year-old rapper XXXTentacion's death. "Roll in peace #XXXTentacion," she captioned one Instagram Story video. She then shared a selfie with her followers with the message "life is a bitch and then you die" written over it.

