XXXTentacion's Short, Violent Life: Inside the Rapper's Controversial Legacy

The ignominious charges, coming just as his rap career was starting to take off outside of his South Florida origins, were the latest in a series of violent episodes that shadowed his youth. When he was a kid he was kicked out of his school choir for getting into a fight with another student. He was expelled from middle school after a series of fights, after which he briefly lived in a group home for troubled youth. After the age of 12 he mostly lived with his grandmother ("My grandma really feels like my mom," he told the Miami New Times), but he was equally combative in high school, where he suffered from depression and ultimately dropped out in 10th grade.

He ended up in a juvenile detention center, where he beat the hell out of a roommate whom he thought was staring at him while he was naked. "This n---a did some gay s—t, so I had to crack his head open," he recalled telling his mother (she started crying, he said) during an interview for the No Jumper podcast, posted in April 2016.

"Anybody who's portrayed as the abuser is the abused...really you're just a hurt child on the inside," rapper Denzel Curry, who let XXXTentacion live with him for awhile, told Hot New Hip Hop in January, talking about his friend's troubles.

Onfroy first met Geneva Ayala in November 2014, according to the New Times. She had a boyfriend who had just posted a racy photo of her on Twitter during an argument and Onfroy pledged to fight him, telling her, "Your boyfriend's not supposed to be doing s—t like this." The other guy never showed, but Ayala's interest was piqued. They spent a few days getting to know each other but fell out of touch, Ayala told the publication, before spotting each other again at a May 2016 show right before Onfroy was about to go onstage.

Onfroy approached her and grabbed her by the throat, but "he made it seem sexy," Ayala said.