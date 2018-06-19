The Walking Dead's Jon Bernthal Isn't Alone: When TV Stars Return Home to Help a Co-Star Say Goodbye

Rick Grimes is getting a blast from the past before he (presumably) goes into that good night.

Weeks after it was reported that Andrew Lincoln would be departing The Walking Dead after appearing in only a handful of episodes of the upcoming ninth season, one of his former co-stars has been spotted in the vicinity of the AMC hit's Georgia sets. After a photo of Lincoln and co-star Norman Reedus posing with fans hit the internet, revealing they were in the company of former TWD star Jon Bernthal, several outlets have reported that the actor will reprise the role of Shane Walsh for one episode in season nine. Given that Shane was killed off at the end of season two, with Bernthal only returning once in season three as a figment of Rick's imagination, it's safe to assume that this latest appearance will either be another hallucination (as Rick dies, perhaps?) or a flashback.