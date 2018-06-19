Khloe Kardashian Slams Reports She's on a "Ridiculous" Diet: "It's Really Setting the Wrong Tone"

There are no fad diets in Khloe Kardashian's life—just tried and true lifestyle changes.

Two months after welcoming her first child, daughter True Thompson, the reality star has naturally become a subject of interest in the realm of diet and fitness. The Kardashian sister has even taken to her website to chronicle her health and fitness journey toward her postpartum weight loss goals.

However, she wants to be transparent about her hard work and, as a result, has shot back at reports to the contrary.

"I truly dislike when people report I've lost a tremendous amount of weight in a short amount of time or when people claim I'm doing these ridiculous diets. It's really setting the wrong tone," she tweeted late Monday. "I believe in making lifestyle changes when it comes to my food."