Bachelor Nation's Bekah Martinez Apologizes After Raven Gates Twitter Feud

Will you accept this apology, Bachelor Nation?

Days after getting into a Twitter feud with Raven Gates, The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez has issued an apology. The social media drama started last week after Martinez watched an episode of The Bachelorette, during which Becca Kufrin confronted contestant Colton Underwood about his relationship with Tia Booth, a former Bachelor contestant.

After watching Underwood and Booth tell Kufrin they'd moved on from their brief romance, Martinez saw a photo of the duo together and put them on blast.

"Tia+Colton: 'yeah Becca, we're both 100% over each other! we're TOTALLY not planning on getting back together/probably engaged the minute we're in paradise (we're gonna get so many followers from this manufactured narrative lol),'" Martinez tweeted along with a photo of Underwood and Booth, which had previously been shared by RealitySteve.