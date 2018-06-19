10 Times Miranda Lambert Proved She's One of Country Music's Realest Stars

Miranda Lambert is one of the most famous country singers—especially when talking about females in the genre—and it's not only because of her music.

Over the years, the "Highway Vagabond" singer has created success album after successful album, which is why she's won ACM Awards' Female Vocalist of the Year nine years in a row, but we love her for more than her amazing songwriting and vocal skills. In addition to releasing music that speaks to us, the country singer has always been open and honest with her fans.

Her ability to be real and truthful no matter how hard the topic is what gives Lambert her staying power in the music industry. Although she isn't the biggest fan of the limelight when she does an interview or takes to social media she is ready to open up and tell you exactly what she's feeling.

Whether it's talking about the real inspiration behind one of her songs, or talking about her personal life and all of the drama that can come with that, Lambert keeps it real. In fact, we've rounded up 10 instances where the Texas native has shared the good and bad about herself with her fans, because sometimes we just like to show our favorite artists a little love!