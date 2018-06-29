TV Scoop Awards 2018: Vote for the Saddest Death and Actor Exit

by TV Scoop Team | Fri., Jun. 29, 2018 5:00 PM

Parting is such sweet sorrow.

Today we honor the saddest deaths and actor exits from the past year in the 2018 TV Scoop Awards, so it's basically like saying goodbye all over again. Hopefully you can see well enough through your tears to get your votes in. You know the drill: vote as many times as you want for whoever you want!

Last year, The Vampire Diaries' Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) won saddest death, and Jennifer Morrison's goodbye to Once Upon a Time won saddest actor exit. This year, there's quite a lot of characters to mourn, so get to it! 

Tomorrow, it's time to vote for the best guest star and villain. Those polls will go live at noon PT, so keep an eye on @eonlineTV on Twitter. 

You can already vote for best comedy and best dramabest drama actingbest comedy acting, and best breakout starsbest couple and sexiest moment, and best reality show and starbest and worst shocker, and best fight and musical moment, so don't forget to cast your votes for those too!

All polls are now closed. Thanks for voting! Winners will be announced Monday, July 2. 

