Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Aren't the Only Celebs to Call Nashville Home!

Kristin Cavallari may be best known for her days spent in The Hills and Laguna Beach, but she now happily resides in Nashville with hubby Jay Cutler and their kids.

Yup, the mother of three has gone full country as she now resides in the Tennessee capital full time. In fact, the former MTV star has even opened up her flagship Uncommon James store in the Music City. Thankfully, viewers will get to witness Kristin's transition to life in Nashville on Very Cavallari when it hits our TV screens July 8th!

Nonetheless, Kristin isn't the first celebrity to call Nashville home. Check out our photo gallery below to see all the Hollywood stars who love livin' in Nashville.

Kristin Cavallari, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Kristin Cavallari

After husband Jay Cutler's exit from the Chicago Bears, the Very Cavallari star relocated with her family to Nashville. They've since settled into their home, with Cavallari opening up her own Uncommon James store in The Gulch neighborhood in Nashville.

Taylor Swift, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

The country starlet turned pop sensation began calling Nashville home in her early teens. While the hit maker has various homes across the United States, she still considers her three bedroom Nashville penthouse condo "home base."

Sheryl Crow, ACM Awards 2014, Christian Siriano

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Sheryl Crow

The singer-songwriter calls a 50 acre Nashville property home. The massive residence features a house, a church and a barn!

Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Brad Paisley, 2017 CMA Awards, Couples

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley

The country crooner and his wife happily raise their family in a Nashville-adjacent property in Franklin, TN!

Tish Cyrus, Braison Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Brandi Glenn Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

The Cyrus Family

The Cyrus family may conduct business in Los Angeles, but several members of the famous clan still have Tennessee residences. For starters, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus have beautifully renovated a 1,200 square-foot 1940s home in the Music City. Daughter Miley Cyrus followed in their footsteps as she acquired her own five bedroom farm in Franklin, TN!

Reese Witherspoon, A Wrinkle in Time Premiere

Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Reese Witherspoon

It isn't surprising that the Legally Blonde star has an expansive residential portfolio in Nashville. Not only is Nashville her hometown, but she even named her youngest Tennessee. Witherspoon even opened her Draper James store in Nashville in 2015.

Mike Fisher, Carrie Underwood, 2018 CMT Awards

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher

The American Idol alum and the NHL star settled back down in Nashville after Mike was moved to the Predators.

Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018, Couples

John Shearer/WireImage

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd

Maren and hubby Ryan created their newlywed nest in a three bedroom, three bathroom home in Nashville!

Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Evans

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans

The Country-Pop star scooped up a Nashville townhouse in 2017. The property boasts 2,403 square feet, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in downtown Nashville!

Karly Kirkpatrick, Chris Kirkpatrick

Facebook

Chris Kirkpatrick

The 'N Sync alum and wife Karly currently reside in Nashville. The couple welcomed their son in the Music City in October of 2017!

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, 2018 Golden Globes, Couples

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman

The celebrated actress and the country superstar have called Nashville home for some time. However, in 2017, the twosome put their rural Tennessee abode on the market.

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, 2017

Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2017/FilmMagic for ACM

Faith Hill & Tim McGraw

The longtime loves' home has quite a bit of history to it. The Nashville-adjacent manor was built in the 1800s, but has been renovated to accommodate the modern age. The property features 622 acres, stables, a barn, two caretaker homes and so much more.

Martina McBride, 2016 CMA Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Martina McBride

The industry vet has called a six bedroom, neoclassical-style residence near downtown Nashville home for almost two decades!

Todd Chrisley, Julie Chrisley

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Visit Anaheim

The Chrisley Family

Todd Chrisley and his family relocated from Atlanta, GA to Nashville, TN in 2016!

Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, Eric & Jessie

E!

Jessie James Decker & Eric Decker

The country songstress and the NFL star have settled down in Nashville to raise their family! In fact, Eric has owned a home in the Music City since 2012.

