Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Aren't the Only Celebs to Call Nashville Home!

Kristin Cavallari may be best known for her days spent in The Hills and Laguna Beach, but she now happily resides in Nashville with hubby Jay Cutler and their kids.
Yup, the mother of three has gone full country as she now resides in the Tennessee capital full time. In fact, the former MTV star has even opened up her flagship Uncommon James store in the Music City. Thankfully, viewers will get to witness Kristin's transition to life in Nashville on Very Cavallari when it hits our TV screens July 8th!
Nonetheless, Kristin isn't the first celebrity to call Nashville home. Check out our photo gallery below to see all the Hollywood stars who love livin' in Nashville.
Kristin Cavallari
After husband Jay Cutler's exit from the Chicago Bears, the Very Cavallari star relocated with her family to Nashville. They've since settled into their home, with Cavallari opening up her own Uncommon James store in The Gulch neighborhood in Nashville.
Taylor Swift
The country starlet turned pop sensation began calling Nashville home in her early teens. While the hit maker has various homes across the United States, she still considers her three bedroom Nashville penthouse condo "home base."
Sheryl Crow
The singer-songwriter calls a 50 acre Nashville property home. The massive residence features a house, a church and a barn!
Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley
The country crooner and his wife happily raise their family in a Nashville-adjacent property in Franklin, TN!
The Cyrus Family
The Cyrus family may conduct business in Los Angeles, but several members of the famous clan still have Tennessee residences. For starters, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus have beautifully renovated a 1,200 square-foot 1940s home in the Music City. Daughter Miley Cyrus followed in their footsteps as she acquired her own five bedroom farm in Franklin, TN!
Reese Witherspoon
It isn't surprising that the Legally Blonde star has an expansive residential portfolio in Nashville. Not only is Nashville her hometown, but she even named her youngest Tennessee. Witherspoon even opened her Draper James store in Nashville in 2015.
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher
The American Idol alum and the NHL star settled back down in Nashville after Mike was moved to the Predators.
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd
Maren and hubby Ryan created their newlywed nest in a three bedroom, three bathroom home in Nashville!
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans
The Country-Pop star scooped up a Nashville townhouse in 2017. The property boasts 2,403 square feet, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in downtown Nashville!
Chris Kirkpatrick
The 'N Sync alum and wife Karly currently reside in Nashville. The couple welcomed their son in the Music City in October of 2017!
Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman
The celebrated actress and the country superstar have called Nashville home for some time. However, in 2017, the twosome put their rural Tennessee abode on the market.
Faith Hill & Tim McGraw
The longtime loves' home has quite a bit of history to it. The Nashville-adjacent manor was built in the 1800s, but has been renovated to accommodate the modern age. The property features 622 acres, stables, a barn, two caretaker homes and so much more.
Martina McBride
The industry vet has called a six bedroom, neoclassical-style residence near downtown Nashville home for almost two decades!
The Chrisley Family
Todd Chrisley and his family relocated from Atlanta, GA to Nashville, TN in 2016!
Jessie James Decker & Eric Decker
The country songstress and the NFL star have settled down in Nashville to raise their family! In fact, Eric has owned a home in the Music City since 2012.
