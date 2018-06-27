Kristin Cavallari and Other Celebs With Hunky NFL Husbands

Kristin Cavallari isn't the only big star in her marriage!

While the mother of three has made a name for herself thanks to her reality TV career and Uncommon James line, her husband Jay Cutler is well known among football fans. In case you didn't know, Cavallari's man is a famed quarterback who played 12 seasons in the NFL. Impressive, right?

Together, the twosome make up quite the powerhouse team...who are also attractive to boot! Thankfully, viewers will get to witness Kristin's home life with Jay first hand on Very Cavallari when it hits our screens July 8th and we are so stoked!

Still, Kristin isn't the first star to wed a NFL hunk. Check out our photo gallery below of celebs who have hot football star husbands!