Michael B. Jordan Goes Shirtless in Creed II First Look

Michael B. Jordan is ready to get back in the ring in the first poster for Creed II.

MGM and Warner Bros. released the first teaser for the upcoming movie sequel on Tuesday, which features a shirtless Jordan preparing for his next fight. Jordan returns as Adonis Creed in the film, set for release on Nov. 21.

"Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life," the official synopsis for the movie reads. "Facing an opponent with ties to his family's past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what's worth fighting for, and discover that nothing's more important than family."