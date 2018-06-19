Candice Swanepoel Gives Birth to Baby No. 2: It's a Boy!

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jun. 19, 2018 7:42 AM

Candice Swanepoel, 2017 Tony Awards, Arrivals

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Candice Swanepoel is now a mother of two!

The Victoria Secret model and her fiancé Hermann Nicoli just welcomed their second child, a baby boy. 

Swanepoel gave fans a sneak peek of her little angel on Tuesday. The celeb shared a picture of her holding her son's hand on Instagram Stories and wrote "blessed."

"Thank you so much for all the well wishes," Candice added on Instagram. "Our little man was born this morning at home and he couldn't be more perfect."

The proud mama has been anxiously awaiting the baby's arrival. "Hoping to meet our newest addition soon!" she wrote on Instagram Monday. "So ready for the next phase..and to be able to see my toes again."

Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Hits the Beach in a Bikini With Doutzen Kroes

Candice Swanepoel

Instagram

Swanepoel announced her pregnancy in December. The star posted a picture of her holding her baby bump on Instagram. She then revealed the sex of the child in January by posting a video of her first child, Anacã, kissing her belly. She captioned the video, "My boys."

Since then, she's continued to update her fans on her pregnancy journey by posting pictures of her bump on Instagram.

Swanepoel and Nicoli welcomed their first son in October 2016.

Congrats to the happy family!

