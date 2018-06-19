Candice Swanepoel Gives Birth to Baby No. 2: It's a Boy!

Candice Swanepoel is now a mother of two!

The Victoria Secret model and her fiancé Hermann Nicoli just welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

Swanepoel gave fans a sneak peek of her little angel on Tuesday. The celeb shared a picture of her holding her son's hand on Instagram Stories and wrote "blessed."

"Thank you so much for all the well wishes," Candice added on Instagram. "Our little man was born this morning at home and he couldn't be more perfect."

The proud mama has been anxiously awaiting the baby's arrival. "Hoping to meet our newest addition soon!" she wrote on Instagram Monday. "So ready for the next phase..and to be able to see my toes again."