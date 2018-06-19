Candice Swanepoel Gives Birth to Baby No. 2: It's a Boy!

Candice Swanepoel is now a mother of two!

The Victoria Secret model and her fiancé Hermann Nicoli just welcomed their second child, a baby boy. 

Swanepoel gave fans a sneak peek of her little angel on Tuesday. The celeb shared a picture of her holding her son's hand on Instagram Stories and wrote "blessed."

The proud mama has been anxiously awaiting the baby's arrival. 

"Hoping to meet our newest addition soon!" she wrote on Instagram Monday. "So ready for the next phase..and to be able to see my toes again."

Swanepoel announced her pregnancy in December. The star posted a picture of her holding her baby bump on Instagram. She then revealed the sex of the child in January by posting a video of her first child, Anacã, kissing her belly. She captioned the video, "My boys."

Read

Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Hits the Beach in a Bikini With Doutzen Kroes

Since then, she's continued to update her fans on her pregnancy journey by posting pictures of her bump on Instagram.

Swanepoel and Nicoli gave birth to their first child in October 2016.

Congrats to the happy family!

