Felicity Cast Reunites After 20 Years to Talk Favorite Memories, Revivals and Of Course, That Haircut

It's been more than 15 years since the cast of Felicity was in the same room together…until now. Keri Russell, Scott Foley, Scott Speedman, Amy Jo Johnson, Greg Grunberg, Tangi Miller, Amanda Foreman and Ian Gomez got together in Austin, Texas for the ATX TV Festival and Today cameras were there to capture their gathering.

Felicity aired from 1998-2002 on The WB.

In the interview below, the cast talked about the earliest and favorite memories of the show, which for Speedman includes just meeting everyone on the pilot, and got to the bottom of the mystery of Russell's hair: Yes, it's still curly. She gets it straightened.

"Hold on, there's a Brazilian wax and a Brazilian hair straightening?" Foley asked.