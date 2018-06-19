Tommy Lee Claims He Spent $130,000 on Rehab for Son Brandon Lee as Their Feud Continues

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jun. 19, 2018 6:27 AM
Tommy Leeand Brandon Lee's social media feud wages on.
After some fierce back and forth on Father's Day—including a since-deleted video from Brandon of his famous father unconscious on the floor—Tommy is aiming to have the last word.
As their digital fight sparked headlines into Monday, the musician's 22-year-old firstborn issued a mid-afternoon plea to his dad to take their barbs offline.
"Tommy. If you want to bad mouth me, do it [to] my face. You post something for the world to see, saying that I'm a bad kid and my mom is a bad mother, what do you expect? Seriously, who's the fkn adult here? How would you even know if I'm a bad kid, you're not even around enough to know what kind of a person I am," he penned and published on social media.
"I understand that your feelings must be hurt still about how things went down. But please stop posting all of this on social media, it's making us all act like kids. Let's just drop it dude. You're mad I didn't say happy Father's Day to you?? So what?! My birthday was on June 5th motherf--ker … I didn't hear s--t from you… and I didn't go telling the world what a let down you are. Come on man. It's time to move on. Let's keep this private."
He captioned the post, "Sorry for the noise everyone. Hopefully this is the End."
Spoiler alert: it was not the end. Early Tuesday, Lee took to his accounts to issue another public jab at his son, including a claim that he shelled out $130,000 for Brandon's alleged rehab.
Mimicking the famous Mastercard ads, the Mötley Crüe star listed out additional costs allegedly related to his son, including $40,000 for his 21st birthday party and $10,000 in medical bills for Tommy after their physical fight.
"Son acting like a victim on social media on father's day: Priceless," Tommy concluded his tweet. "I'm out [mic] drop."
In the comments, the musician responded to some fans who commented on his claims, telling one follower, "22, no Job, books a 'modeling' gig once in a blue moon...I'm f--kin tired."
Tommy also posted a quote to his Instagram Story, which read, "People hate the truth. Luckily the truth doesn't care."
After posting updates from his travels in the south of France, Brandon reacted to his dad's latest statement with an Instagram post of his own.
"I thank my Dad for paying for my treatment. It's the best thing he has ever done for me. Today I am almost two years sober. Every day that goes by I feel ever more grateful. My clear mind has allowed me to do a lot with this time," he penned. "So much so that I would like to offer to pay for his treatment."
Something tells us this burgeoning war is far from over.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are Low-Key Taking Over Hollywood: How They Became the Chillest Power Couple Ever
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?