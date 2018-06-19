5 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jun. 19, 2018 3:00 AM
There's nothing quite like an MTV award show.
Monday night was further proof when the network aired the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
While pop culture fans may have been a bit confused when they saw a preview of the red carpet fashion Saturday night during the taping, the winners and big moments remained top secret until air. And as it turns out, there were plenty of surprises that delighted fans of all ages.
In between all the winners, Tiffany Haddish kept things moving—and the crowd laughing—with her signature humor and attitude. And yes, even Chloe & Halle, Nick Jonas and Mustard were able to deliver some epic performances to the stage.
For those who missed out on the big show, take a look at the biggest moments from the night below.
Heroes Among Us: When Chadwick Boseman accepted the Best Hero Award for his role in Black Panther, the actor couldn't help but recognize a real-life hero in the crowd. "Receiving an award for playing a superhero is amazing, but it's even greater to acknowledge the heroes that we have in real life. So I just want to acknowledge somebody that's here today. James Shaw Jr. Where are you? Stand," Chadwick shared while on stage. "You didn't even know we were about to do this, did you? If you don't know James Shaw Jr., he fought off a gunman in Antioch, Tennessee, at a waffle house. He saved lives."
The actor added, "SO this is going to live at your house. God bless you man." James received a standing ovation from the audience as he walked on and off stage. "Thank you @mtv for the invite, and the tremendous love you all showed me, it was greatly appreciated," James wrote on Instagram after the show.
Surprise Fame Monsters: You just never know who is going to show up to the MTV Movie & TV Awards. In the final minutes of last night's telecast, Best Music Documentary winner Lady Gaga arrived to present the award for Best Movie. After wishing the audience Happy Pride Month, the A Star Is Born star was able to give the cast of Black Panther the biggest award of the night. "It's incredible when the stereotype used to be people of color couldn't bring y'all out to the theater and be able to make these types of films and bring this type of impact to you guys," Michael B. Jordan explained. "So the fact that we were able to do this on this scale, with this movie and this project, means the world to us."
Grateful to God: Shortly after Chris Pratt accepted the Generation Award, the Jurassic World star brought up spirituality and his personal relationship with God. "God is real, God loves you, God wants the best for you, believe that, I do," he shared with the audience when delivering nine pieces of advice. "Number eight, learn to pray. And finally, number nine, nobody is perfect." Chris would also thank his son after receiving the honor from his co-stars Aubrey Plaza and Bryce Dallas Howard.
Who's the Real Villain: As Michael B. Jordan accepted his award for Best Villain, he couldn't help but address an actress who has received some controversy in recent weeks. "I'm shocked that I won this award for Best Villain," he explained. "I thought Roseanne had this in the bag." Zing! Michael played villain Erik Killmonger in Marvel's Black Panther alongside Chad who won Best Hero. And as fans know, Roseanne was canceled on ABC after its main star posted a racial tweet directed at former President Barack Obama's advisor Valerie Jarrett.
Dress to Impress: While the red carpet may have had some questionable looks, Tiffany kept fans entertained with her various outfits during the telecast. The show started off with the actress paying tribute to Cardi B's pregnancy announcement. "Oh, is that you Michael B. Jordan? Oh, you fine as hell. You so sexy, you could probably look a girl in her eyes and get her pregnant," she shared. "Look into my eyes, Michael. Look into my eyes. Damn, y'all see that? Y'all see that? Y'all just witnessed the first Immaculate Conception and pregnancy reveal all at the same time."
Later on in the show, Tiffany would channel unforgettable looks from Meghan Markle and Jennifer Lopez. And yes, one of those dresses may have looked extra familiar. The comedian re-wore her $4,000 white Alexanader McQueen gown that was previously worn on Saturday night Live, at the 2018 Oscars and at the Girls Trip premiere.
