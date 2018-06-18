The Bachelorette Keeps on Chugging In Spite of Everything

Then he brought up the gift he had given her earlier, and the fact that she seemed so appreciative, and confessed that he just thought telling her he was falling in love with her was what she wanted to hear. So then she was mad about him not being honest, and not about him being in love with her when she was so clearly not in love with him. So he went home no matter what, and Becca was so annoyed that she cancelled the cocktail party rose.

She was also already annoyed before her one-on-one with Wills, who has slowly emerged as one of our few faves of the season, and he remains a fave. He's just nice, and normal, and he didn't say anything weird, and so far we haven't found out he's a bad person, and that's what it takes for us right now to like someone on this show. He also has a Harry Potter tattoo, which is fun.

After Wills got a rose, Becca canceled the next cocktail party and went straight to the next rose ceremony to say goodbye to a couple of guys whose names we never knew. Lincoln remained, as did Male Model Jordan, who was pissed about being named last.

Lucky for all of us, he probably won't make it much longer since he and Chicken get to fight it out in a two-on-one next week. We can't wait, but we could also wait a very long time for another episode of this show.