9 Rules From Chris Pratt, MTV's Generation Award Winner

Chris Pratt took home the Generation Award at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards!

The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom actor was honored for his years of work in movies and on TV during the ceremony, which aired Monday night. Pratt's Jurassic World co-star Bryce Dallas Howard and Parks and Recreation co-star Aubrey Plaza took the stage to present the award to their pal and poke fun at him in the process.

"Chris has incredible range," Plaza said. "In Parks and Rec, he played Andy Dwyer, a dim-witted but lovable shoe shiner with good intentions, but not always the best ideas."

"And then, in Guardians of the Galaxy, he completely transformed into Peter Quill," Howard continued.

"The dim-witted but lovable ship captain with good intentions, but not always the best ideas," Plaza said as Pratt laughed in the audience.