Lena Waithe Thanks Fellow Trailblazers During Acceptance Speech at 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Lena Waithe received the Trailblazer Award at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards!

Common took the stage to present the actress, screenwriter, producer and mentor with the honor during the show, which aired on Monday evening. Waithe received a standing ovation as she took the stage to accept the award.

Waithe explained that she was so "elated" to be receiving the award, she looked up what the word "trailblazer" means.

"According to the dictionary, it means to be a pioneer or an innovator, and I'm extremely grateful that you guys see me in that light," Waithe said. "But I believe the only reason why I'm even allowed to stand here is because of a few other trailblazers that some of you might not be aware of."