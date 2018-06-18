EXCLUSIVE!

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018: Everything You Didn't See on TV

by McKenna Aiello & Alli Rosenbloom | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 6:59 PM

Here we go!

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards is officially on and popping, thanks to hostess with the mostest Tiffany Haddish. She's emceeing the annual ceremony, which took place Saturday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. and airs tonight on MTV, celebrating the biggest flicks and shows from the past year. 

Of course, not just anyone scored an invite to the star-studded event, and that's where E! News comes in clutch. 

We're taking you inside the MTV Movie & TV Awards, no RSVP necessary! Keep scrolling for every exclusive detail that didn't make it to air: 

Photos

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Tiffany Haddish, Cardi B

An Opening to Remember: Yes, Tiffany poked fun at the Kardashian family in her monologue, but nothing was better than her tribute to the one and only Cardi B. The Girls' Trip star rocked the same skintight gown the rapper rocked to debut her baby bump during Saturday Night Live, and wanted the opening number so perfect, she performed it twice. "I just had a miscarriage up here," Haddish joked onstage. "It didn't work out." 

The Magic of Live Television: Haddish went off script more than once throughout the show, at one point yelling out, "Should we say f--k the police? Because I have f--ked a few. Free at last!" Between commercial breaks, the comedienne played to the audience while getting her glam touched up. 

G-Eazy, Halsey, 2018 MTV Movie &amp;amp; TV Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Post-Show Snack: While heading toward their car, super couple Halseyand G-Eazypaused to chow down on pizza by the VIP tent backstage. When hunger strikes! 

Twice as Nice: Fans at home watched as R&B duo Chloe x Halle sang "The Kids Are Alright" from their debut studio album, but in reality the sisters performed two songs for the audience. 

Date Night Done Right: After Seth Rogen debuted his Vin Diesel tramp stamp tattoo alongside Kristen Bell, he was spotted backstage with wife Lauren Miller. The lovebirds enjoyed some alone time outside with Life Water in hand. 

Another MTV Movie & TV Awards is in the books! Until next year! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

