Chadwick Boseman Dedicates MTV Movie & TV Awards Win to Waffle House Hero James Shaw Jr.

There are movie star heroes and then there are real-life heroes.

During Monday night's 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, pop culture fans were thrilled when Chadwick Boseman won the Best Hero award for his role in Black Panther.

But when taking to the stage at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., the Hollywood actor couldn't help but honor a special man who saved countless lives.

"Receiving an award for playing a superhero is amazing, but it's even greater to acknowledge the heroes that we have in real life. So I just want to acknowledge somebody that's here today. James Shaw Jr. Where are you? Stand," Chadwick shared while on stage. "You didn't even know we were about to do this, did you? If you don't know James Shaw Jr., he fought off a gunman in Antioch, Tennessee, at a waffle house. He saved lives."

The actor added, "SO this is going to live at your house. God bless you man."