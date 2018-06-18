Tiffany Haddish Recreates Cardi B's SNL Baby Bump Performance at 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 6:25 PM

Tiffany Haddish, Cardi B

Tiffany Haddish is making money moves at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards!

During the comedienne's hilarious opening monologue, Tiffany rocked her best Cardi B impression with a new rendition of the rapper's smash hit, "Bodak Yellow." The evening's emcee joked that Cardi lent her the same white gown she wore to debut her baby bump during Saturday Night Live earlier this year. 

Haddish also took a moment to give props to Michael B. Jordan for his ability to impregnate women with just one look. Michael's bedroom eyes apparently worked wonders, because Tiffany turned to the side and her stomach began to inflate! 

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Before Tiffany took the stage inside Santa Monica, Calif.'s Barker Hangar, she was joined by Queen LatifahJada Pinkett Smith and the stars of Black Panther for a comedic sketch based on the blockbuster action flick. 

As for the rest of the opening monologue, the Girls' Trip star poked fun at everyone from the Kardashian family to ZendayaNick Jonasand the cast of Stranger Things

"I'm always excited to see the Kardashians. That family is basically the Star Wars franchise, OK? They make a ton of money, a new one is always popping up and they're ruled by a bossy overlord who sleeps in a mask and she love black men, so yes!" she teased. (Of course, both Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner were doubled over in stitches.)

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards is just revving its engines! As for Tiffany? She ready! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

