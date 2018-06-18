Tiffany Haddish Recreates Cardi B's SNL Baby Bump Performance at 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Before Tiffany took the stage inside Santa Monica, Calif.'s Barker Hangar, she was joined by Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and the stars of Black Panther for a comedic sketch based on the blockbuster action flick.

As for the rest of the opening monologue, the Girls' Trip star poked fun at everyone from the Kardashian family to Zendaya, Nick Jonasand the cast of Stranger Things.

"I'm always excited to see the Kardashians. That family is basically the Star Wars franchise, OK? They make a ton of money, a new one is always popping up and they're ruled by a bossy overlord who sleeps in a mask and she love black men, so yes!" she teased. (Of course, both Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner were doubled over in stitches.)