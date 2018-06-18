Here's How Harry Potter May Be the Secret to Hollywood's Quick Engagements

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 5:51 PM
Call it a coincidence, a fluke or maybe just some Harry Potter magic.
Pop culture fans have noticed in recent weeks that some Hollywood couples have decided to take the next step in their relationship in a short amount of time.
What we're trying to say is a few familiar couples like Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson along with Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are getting engaged quicker than anyone expected.
While each couple's love story is unique and different, there has been a pattern in these relationships.
If you didn't already guess, they both have expressed their love for Harry Potter.
Shortly before news broke of their engagement, Pete and the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer traveled to Universal Studios Hollywood where they experienced the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
"The chamber of secrets has been opened..." the Saturday Night Live star shared on Instagram in his Harry Potter gear that also included an "I Love You" hat from ADBD. His leading lady would later write in the comments section, "U tryna slytherin (I'm deleted my account now)."
But wait, there's more!
Ashley and Jared also traveled to Universal Studios Hollywood and sported some outfits inspired from the movie while visiting the theme park. "If Jared and I attended Hogwarts, which houses would be belong to? @HorrorNights @UniStudios #UniversalHHN," the co-host of iHeartRadio's Almost Famous podcast shared.
These two separate couples certainly aren't the first to experience Universal Studios Hollywood. Rita Ora and Travis Barker, Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin and Chris Brown alongside Karrueche Tran have also enjoyed date nights at the theme park.
But spoiler alert: They aren't together anymore and they weren't sporting Harry Potter gear during their visits.
We're not telling you what to wear when you visit the theme park, but…
(E! and Universal Studios Hollywood are part of the NBCUniversal family)
