Best Foundations and Tinted Moisturizers, According to Skin Pros

Foundation can be a gift and a curse.

The right amount offers a flawless base for the rest of your makeup, while too much of the stuff can clog pores and lead to breakouts. Not to mention, there are so many options on the market, with a range of ingredients, that you can never be too sure what's right for you.

In a time when skin is in—or at least naturally-look skin (read: not caked-on product)—we asked Hollywood's leading dermatologists and aestheticians—from Shani Darden, Jessica Alba's facialist, to Dr. Ava Shamban, who's worked with Kris Jenner, what are some of their go-to foundations. If these products weren't good for skin, you can bet these expects wouldn't use them.