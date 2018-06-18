Jimmy Kimmel and Ted Cruz Face Off in Basketball Match for Children's Hospital

Jimmy Kimmel and Ted Cruz may not agree politically, but they do agree on supporting deserving causes.

Over the weekend, the late-night host and United States Senator came together in Texas for a charity game titled The Blobfish Basketball Classic.

Before the match airs tonight during Jimmy Kimmel Live!, E! News sat down with the pair to discuss the charitable cause.

For Jimmy, helping sick children is a personal cause after his newborn son had heart surgery at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

"My son is doing great. He's the reason that we are supporting Texas Children's Hospital here in Houston," he shared with E! News. "We were at Children's Hospital in L.A. and they work together and do great things together and so it seemed like a good idea to raise money for them while we're here."