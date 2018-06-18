Rapper XXXTentacion Dead at 20 After Shooting

One of hip-hop music's rising stars is dead at the age of 20.

XXXTentacion was gunned down on Monday afternoon in South Florida. The Broward County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a tweet that the rapper (real name Jahseh Onfroy) was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

Law enforcement confirmed to E! News that a shooting occurred in Deerfield Beach at 3:57 p.m. local time. The Florida native was leaving RIVA Motorsports when two armed suspects approached XXXTentacion's vehicle, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office. At least one of the suspects fired a gun, before both fled in a dark-colored SUV. Authorities are investigating the incident as a possible attempted robbery.