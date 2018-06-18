BREAKING!

Rapper XXXTentacion Dead at 20 After Shooting

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 2:53 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

One of hip-hop music's rising stars is dead at the age of 20. 

XXXTentacion was gunned down on Monday afternoon in South Florida. The Broward County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a tweet that the rapper (real name Jahseh Onfroy) was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital. 

Law enforcement confirmed to E! News that a shooting occurred in Deerfield Beach at 3:57 p.m. local time. The Florida native was leaving RIVA Motorsports when two armed suspects approached XXXTentacion's vehicle, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office. At least one of the suspects fired a gun, before both fled in a dark-colored SUV. Authorities are investigating the incident as a possible attempted robbery. 

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

XXXtentacion

Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

Videos circulating on social media showed what appeared to be an unconscious man resembling XXXTentacion sitting in the driver's seat of his vehicle. 

XXXTentacion rose to prominence via SoundCloud, and released his debut album, 17, last year. His second album, ?, debuted at No. 1 on the charts in March 2018. 

The rapper's legal turmoil often overshadowed his professional success, which included charges related to domestic battery, false imprisonment and aggravated battery of a pregnant woman. He plead not guilty, and in March of this year was released from house arrest while awaiting trial. 

XXXTentacion was also embroiled in several feuds with mainstream rappers like Drakeand Migos member Offset, who have not commented on his sudden passing. 

In an apparent Instagram livestream posted just hours before his death, XXXTentacion reflected on his legacy. 

"Worst thing comes to worse, I f---king die a tragic death and I'm not able to see out my dreams, I at least want to know that the kids perceived my message and were able to make something of themselves and use it to turn it into something positive," he said into the camera. "If I'm going to die or ever be a sacrifice I want to make sure that my life made at least 5 million kids happy." 

Several of XXXTentacion's peers in the music industry shared their condolences online. 

Our thoughts go out to his friends and family at this time. 

TMZ first reported this story. 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Death , Music , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Avril Lavigne, Head Above Water

Avril Lavigne Releases "Head Above Water" After a 5-Year Hiatus

Eminem, Machine Gun Kelly

Some Fans Think Machine Gun Kelly and Eminem Are Faking Their Feud

Justin Bieber Serenades Hailey Baldwin in London

Kanye West Says He's Moving Back to Chicago Permanently

Why Ariana Grande Missed the 2018 Emmys

Grace Vanderwaal, 20 May 2018, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

How America's Got Talent's Grace VanderWaal Turned Her Golden Buzzer Into an Unstoppable Career

Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan, Live or Die

Awkward! Noah Cyrus Releases Music Video With Ex-Boyfriend Lil Xan

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.