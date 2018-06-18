Rapper XXXTentacion Dead at 20 After Shooting

Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock
One of hip-hop music's rising stars is dead at the age of 20.
XXXTentacion was gunned down on Monday afternoon in South Florida. The Broward County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a tweet that the rapper (real name Jahseh Onfroy) was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.
Law enforcement confirmed to E! News that a shooting occurred in Deerfield Beach at 3:57 p.m. local time. Videos circulating on social media showed what appeared to be an unconscious man resembling XXXTentacion sitting in the driver's seat of his vehicle.
According to TMZ, who broke the story, the Florida native was leaving a motorcycle dealer when a gunman ran up to his vehicle and began firing shots.
XXXTentacion rose to prominence via SoundCloud, and released his debut album, 17, last year. His second album, ?, debuted at No. 1 on the charts in March 2018.
The rapper's legal turmoil often overshadowed his professional success, which included charges related to domestic battery, false imprisonment and aggravated battery of a pregnant woman. He plead not guilty, and in March of this year was released from house arrest while awaiting trial.
XXXTentacion was also embroiled in several feuds with mainstream rappers like Drakeand Migos member Offset, who have not commented on his sudden passing.
In an apparent Instagram livestream posted just hours before his death, XXXTentacion reflected on his legacy.
"Worst thing comes to worse, I f---king die a tragic death and I'm not able to see out my dreams, I at least want to know that the kids perceived my message and were able to make something of themselves and use it to turn it into something positive," he said into the camera. "If I'm going to die or ever be a sacrifice I want to make sure that my life made at least 5 million kids happy."
Several of XXXTentacion's peers in the music industry shared their condolences online.
Our thoughts go out to his friends and family at this time.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM