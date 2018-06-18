Ariana Grande Names an Interlude on New Album After Pete Davidson

Art is imitating life for Ariana Grande.

With her fourth studio album, Sweetener, due out soon, the newly engaged songstress has been in the midst of a musical frenzy as her second single is due out this week. Meanwhile, fans are awaiting every and all new details about not only her new riffs, but also her whirlwind romance with SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

The two merged on Sunday when the star shared a very brief snippet from one of the album's tracks. When asked about it on Twitter, Grande revealed that she was playing an interlude about her future husband appropriately titled, "Pete."

"I had other options but i liked this best," she said of the name.

The frank star also stuck up for herself when one of her followers asked her if she was dumb for making the track and picking that title. "U really don't give a f--k do u," the follower asked.