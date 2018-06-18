Ariana Grande Names an Interlude on New Album After Pete Davidson

Art is imitating life for Ariana Grande

With her fourth studio album, Sweetener, due out soon, the newly engaged songstress has been in the midst of a musical frenzy as her second single is due out this week. Meanwhile, fans are awaiting every and all new details about not only her new riffs, but also her whirlwind romance with SNL comedian Pete Davidson

The two merged on Sunday when the star shared a very brief snippet from one of the album's tracks. When asked about it on Twitter, Grande revealed that she was playing an interlude about her future husband appropriately titled, "Pete." 

"I had other options but i liked this best," she said of the name. 

The frank star also stuck up for herself when one of her followers asked her if she was dumb for making the track and picking that title. "U really don't give a f--k do u," the follower asked. 

Photos

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

Naturally, Ariana wasn't afraid to candidly respond. 

"Forreal. the truth is i been the f--k thru it and life's too short to be cryptic n s--t about something as beautiful as this love I'm in," she answered. "so ǝʇǝԀ it is."

These two are definitely in love as the new couple were revealed to be engaged just last week. 

While it seems Davidson has inspired some of Grande's work, the comic tried to return the favor by attempting a rap for her upcoming single. The star gave the song the vulgar treatment when he performed a few impromptu lines for "The Light Is Coming," her duet with Nicki Minaj

"So happy you get to hear tlic in two days !," Grande captioned a video of Davidson. "Here's an example of what it was like before nicki got on it."

Brace yourselves because Davidson's lyrics are definitely NSFW. Consider this a warning to grab a pair of headphones. 

