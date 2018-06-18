Janet Jackson to Receive "Impact" Award at 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Nina Einsidler | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 2:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Janet Jackson

Solamain Fazel

Janet Jackson is being recognized for her incredible achievements in the past year. 

E! News has learned the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards will honor the singer with the inaugural Impact Award that will recognize her impact on the music and entertainment world.

The singer is greatly known for being one of the most influential figures in entertainment in the modern era. She has not only been recognized for her singing, but for acting as well. The well-rounded superstar is also a published author, dancer, businesswoman and philanthropist. 

During her time under the spotlight, she has won six GRAMMY Awards, two EMMY nominations, a Golden Globe Award, a nomination for an Academy Award and a lengthy list of American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards. 

Photos

Janet Jackson's Best Looks From Red Carpet to Concerts

On May 20th, Jackson added another award to her long list at the Billboard Music Awards. She received the Icon Award, which is given to an artist who has given extraordinary contributions to the music world.

Jackson has joined the club of recipients including Neil DiamondStevie WonderPrinceJennifer LopezCéline Dion and Cher

In addition to Jackson receiving the Radio Disney Music Awards, Kelly Clarksonwill be receiving the Icon Award and there will be performances by Carrie Underwood with Ludacris, Charlie Puth, Meghan Trainor, Marshmello, Echosmith and American Idol winner Maddie Poppe.

Tune in to the sixth annual Radio Disney Music Awards that will be broadcasted on Disney Channel on Saturday, June 23rd at 8 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Awards , Entertainment , Janet Jackson , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Camila Mendes, Charles Melton

Riverdale's Camila Mendes and Charles Melton Spark Romance Rumors

America's Got Talent

America's Got Talent Season 13 Names a Winner

Heather Locklear

Heather Locklear Posts Empowering Message About Addiction and Recovery

Paige, Total Divas 801

Paige Struggles With Her New, ''Bittersweet'' Commentator Role From the Sidelines on Total Divas

ESC: Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham Makes Looking Posh Easy With Her 10th Anniversary Collection

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares First Photo After Breast Reduction

Tyra Banks, Lindsay Lohan, Life Size

Lindsay Lohan Will Appear in Life-Size 2, Tyra Banks Reveals

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.