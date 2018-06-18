Zendaya's $4 Hairspray Is the Multi-Purpose Product You Need on Vacation

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 12:31 PM

There's nothing better than a hair product that's super affordable and multi-purpose.

Over the weekend, Zendaya appeared at the MTV Movie and TV Awards with textured hairstyle, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist and Unilever ambassador, Ursula Stephen, that's inspiring our summer vacation hair.

"Whenever I'm doing Zendaya's hair, it's always a collaborative effort between her, her stylist Law Roach, and myself," she said in a press release. "After seeing her killer leather dress, we decided on a slick look with a deep side part. We had to add our own twist by keeping her natural texture in the back."

Although the impactful style pairs well with her architectural dress, it would look just as good with a bathing suit and beach backdrop—it's summer hair at its finest.

To achieve the sleek look, before and after diffusing her hair the ghd Air Hair Dryer, the beauty pro used the Dove Style+Care Smooth & Shine Heat Protection Spray to protect her hair from heat and provide extra moisture.

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018: Best Dressed Stars

ESC: MDM

"Pro tip: This also works as a light, leave-in conditioner, so [it] was great to revive some of the curl in her hair and boost shine," she shared in reference to the $4 drugstore must-have. 

While the star's hair was still damp, she combined the product with Suave Professionals Avocado & Olive Oil Smoothing Leave-In Conditioning Cream, another $4 hair product, to combat frizz and protect the hair from the diffused heat. 

When her hair was dry, she added Not Your Mother's Beach Babe Texturizing Hair Cream and Bumble & Bumble Surf Spray to add more texture.

As a key component to the star's red carpet style and the newest addition to our summer suitcase, this $4 product is worth every penny.

