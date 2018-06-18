Zendaya's $4 Hairspray Is the Multi-Purpose Product You Need on Vacation

There's nothing better than a hair product that's super affordable and multi-purpose.

Over the weekend, Zendaya appeared at the MTV Movie and TV Awards with textured hairstyle, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist and Unilever ambassador, Ursula Stephen, that's inspiring our summer vacation hair.

"Whenever I'm doing Zendaya's hair, it's always a collaborative effort between her, her stylist Law Roach, and myself," she said in a press release. "After seeing her killer leather dress, we decided on a slick look with a deep side part. We had to add our own twist by keeping her natural texture in the back."

Although the impactful style pairs well with her architectural dress, it would look just as good with a bathing suit and beach backdrop—it's summer hair at its finest.

To achieve the sleek look, before and after diffusing her hair the ghd Air Hair Dryer, the beauty pro used the Dove Style+Care Smooth & Shine Heat Protection Spray to protect her hair from heat and provide extra moisture.