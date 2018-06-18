Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's Cute Twins Watch the World Cup

Now this is some healthy family competition!

Soccer super fans Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias recently shared photos of their twins rooting for different teams in the World Cup.

In an image posted to Kournikova's Instagram four days ago, one of her adorable babies held a stuffed World Cup ball as the Russia v. Saudi Arabia game played on TV in the background. The tennis pro shared her support for her home team by writing, "#GoRussia."