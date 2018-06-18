Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's Cute Twins Watch the World Cup

by Jennifer Cullen | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 11:44 AM

Now this is some healthy family competition!

Soccer super fans Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias recently shared photos of their twins rooting for different teams in the World Cup.

In an image posted to Kournikova's Instagram four days ago, one of her adorable babies held a stuffed World Cup ball as the Russia v. Saudi Arabia game played on TV in the background. The tennis pro shared her support for her home team by writing, "#GoRussia."

Photos

2018 World Cup Hotties

Two days later, Iglesias shared his own photo, this time supporting Spain as the team took on Portugal. In his shot, his baby sat on his shoulders as he wrapped himself in a Spain scarf.

Both of the family's favorite teams have moved forward in the cup, with Russia defeating Saudi Arabia 5-0, and Spain advancing after a 3-3 tie with Portugal.

Iglesias and Kournikova welcomed their twins, whom they named Lucy and Nicholas, on Dec. 16, 2017, in Miami. Notoriously private, the couple surprised fans with the news after the birth.

The pair has been dating since 2001 after the tennis star appeared in the singer's video for his song "Escape."

Photos

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova: Romance Rewind

Since announcing their new additions, the pair has made it clear that sports will be a big part of their children's lives. In April, Iglesias shared a post of the twins watching soccer, which he captioned, "Game Day!!"

Fingers crossed that the twins will inherit their parents musical and athletic abilities.

