Former Bachelor Bob Guiney Expecting First Child With Wife Jessica Canyon

  • By
    &

by Nina Einsidler | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 10:35 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Bob Guiney, Baby, Announcement, Pregnancy, Jessica Canyon

Amanda Valentine Photography

Bob Guiney is expecting a baby with Jessica Canyon!

The Bachelor star announced the news Monday morning on Instagram. In the adorable photo, the happy couple are wearing blue and revealed that they are having a baby boy with the caption, "It's official!!! @jescanyon and I are SO excited to announce to our friends and family that were expecting!! #phoebethewonderdog is all fired up!! #thankful #happy #family"  

Guiney posted a cute collage including a photo of the two holding blue balloons, their dog Phoebe wearing blue flowers and another of the two standing behind a blue cake with decorations that say "baby boy."

Photos

Pregnant Stars Over 40

Bob Guiney, Baby, Announcement, Pregnancy, Jessica Canyon

Amanda Valentine Photography

Jessica also broke the exciting news on Instagram with the caption "Yep. We're goin for it! #itsaboy #baby #genderreveal #sohappy #ourlittlefamily #boymom #cantwait @amandavalentinephotography @thesweetsideseattle"

The couple got married back in November 2016 in Punta Mita, Mexico, marking Guiney's third wedding. During their engagement, he told People, "We get along great, she lets me be me."

"I know exactly who I am right now, as I would be in front of her with the same terrible jokes and the ‘third time's a charm' crap.' It's going to be great."

Congratulations to the couple on their baby news!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelor , The Bachelorette , Babies , Pregnancies , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News , Couples
Latest News
Kate Spade

Kate Spade's Funeral to Be Held June 21

Jesse Palmer, The Proposal

ABC's The Proposal Is "The Bachelor on Steroids" and Really Can End With an Engagement

Tiffany Haddish, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Tiffany Haddish Teases the Kardashians in MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Sneak Peek

Gigi Hadid, Vogue Australia

Gigi Hadid Admits She Felt "Big Guilt" About Coming From "Privilege"

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018

Gwen Stefani Celebrates "Favorite" Guy Blake Shelton's Birthday on Father's Day

Heather Locklear, Mug Shot

Heather Locklear Hospitalized for Pscyh Evaluation: Report

Beyonce, Jay Z, ApeS**t Video

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Release Everything Is Love on More Streaming Services—Even Spotify

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.