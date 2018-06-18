Kate Spade's Funeral to Be Held June 21

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 10:14 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kate Spade

Wendy Maeda/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Three weeks after her tragic, untimely death, Kate Spade will be laid to rest. 

The beloved late designer's funeral will take place Thursday afternoon in Kansas City, her Kansas City Star obituary confirmed on Sunday. Spade will be honored with a Christian mass and burial. Loved ones can pay tribute to her devotion to animals by donating to the ASPCA or to Wayside Waifs, Kansas City's largest no-kill animal shelter and pet adoption campus, in lieu of flowers. 

On June 5, the 55-year-old mogul and mother was found unconscious and unresponsive by her housekeeper inside her New York City apartment bedroom. Her death was later ruled a suicide by hanging. 

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

ESC: Kate Spade, 2004

Bebeto Matthews/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Her passing immediately shocked and saddened the Hollywood and fashion communities as well as people all over the world who had been devoted customers of her eponymous brand. 

"To most of the world, she was Kate Spade, the beautiful embodiment of her brand and a glamorous cultural icon. Everyone knows of her global fame as a fashion designer responsible for the wildly popular and successful products that still capture the hearts and fancies of women everywhere," her obituary read.

"However, there was so much more to Katy and her life. Those who knew her personally can share stories of a phenomenally loving, giving, humble, warm and affectionate woman who tragically left this world far too soon. Katy's determination was matched only by her generosity. Loyal almost to a fault, Katy could be counted on to support her friends and family in times of trouble without question or judgment. Her sense of humor was one of her most enduring and charming qualities. Her quick and infectious laugh still resonates in the minds of all who knew her."

"Katy was kind beyond words to describe," it continued. "She will be dearly missed by those who knew her and by the millions she inspired."

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kate Spade , Death , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Bob Guiney, Baby, Announcement, Pregnancy, Jessica Canyon

Former Bachelor Bob Guiney Expecting First Child With Wife Jessica Canyon

Jesse Palmer, The Proposal

ABC's The Proposal Is "The Bachelor on Steroids" and Really Can End With an Engagement

Tiffany Haddish, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Tiffany Haddish Teases the Kardashians in MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Sneak Peek

Gigi Hadid, Vogue Australia

Gigi Hadid Admits She Felt "Big Guilt" About Coming From "Privilege"

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018

Gwen Stefani Celebrates "Favorite" Guy Blake Shelton's Birthday on Father's Day

Heather Locklear, Mug Shot

Heather Locklear Hospitalized for Pscyh Evaluation: Report

Beyonce, Jay Z, ApeS**t Video

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Release Everything Is Love on More Streaming Services—Even Spotify

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.