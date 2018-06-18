Gigi Hadid Admits She Felt "Big Guilt" About Coming From "Privilege"

Giampaolo Sgura for Vogue Australia
Even before she was one of the highest paid models in the world, Gigi Hadid lived a privileged life.
Her father, Mohamed Hadid, made his fortune in real estate development. Her mother, Yolanda Hadid, also gained fame through her own modeling career, as well as through her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. After her parents divorced, Gigi's mom married Grammy-winning music producer David Foster. Yolanda filed for divorce in 2015.
While Gigi still worked her way to the top, the 23-year-old supermodel admitted she used to feel "big guilt" about coming from good fortune.
"I know I come from privilege, so when I started there was this big guilt of privilege, obviously," she told Vogue Australia. "I've always had this big work ethic, because my parents came from nothing and I worked hard to honor them."
Yolanda has talked openly about her humble beginnings before.
"I was very money-driven," Yolanda once told Money. "I come from a very poor family and my dad died when I was seven, I took on this huge responsibility that I was going to provide for my mother and my brother. It wasn't that I had the dream of being a model. I never wore makeup. I didn't even know what Vogue or Cosmo or Elle was because it wasn't part of my life."
As a result, Gigi understands other models may be in a similar situation.
"There are so many girls who come [from] all over the world and work their asses off and send money home to their families like my mother did, and I wanted to stand next to them backstage and for them to look at me and respect me and to know that it's never about me trying to overshadow or take their place," she told Vogue. "So when I started out I wanted to prove myself so badly that sometimes I would overwork myself."
Even as a top model, Gigi continues to work hard to up her game.
"You know that people say I shouldn't be on the runway? I've got a lot better at dealing with that and wanting to better myself," she said. "That's my motivation."
To read more of Gigi's interview, check out Vogue Australia.